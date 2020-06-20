AllSafe (ASAFE) Price Tops $0.0403

AllSafe (CURRENCY:ASAFE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 20th. One AllSafe coin can now be bought for $0.0403 or 0.00000433 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, AllSafe has traded 5.7% lower against the dollar. AllSafe has a market cap of $368,975.50 and $225.00 worth of AllSafe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get AllSafe alerts:

UNI COIN (UNI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00004633 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 76.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0303 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Digital Rupees (DRS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AllSafe Profile

ASAFE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 6th, 2016. AllSafe’s total supply is 10,645,451 coins and its circulating supply is 9,145,370 coins. AllSafe’s official website is allsafetoken.pw . AllSafe’s official Twitter account is @allsafetoken

AllSafe Coin Trading

AllSafe can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AllSafe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AllSafe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AllSafe using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for AllSafe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AllSafe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.