Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stock Position Boosted by Forbes J M & Co. LLP

Forbes J M & Co. LLP boosted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,396 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 3.2% of Forbes J M & Co. LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Forbes J M & Co. LLP’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $14,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,038 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,715,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 1,268 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,698,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust increased its stake in Alphabet by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 4,279 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,731,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 125 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,891,836 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,533,906,000 after buying an additional 61,495 shares during the period. 34.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet stock traded down $12.79 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1,421.33. 142,674 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,572,227. The stock has a market cap of $972.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.66. Alphabet Inc has a 52-week low of $1,008.87 and a 52-week high of $1,530.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1,396.64 and its 200 day moving average is $1,347.36.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.16 by ($1.29). The company had revenue of $33.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.59 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 17.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $9.50 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,800.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alphabet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,344.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Nomura boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,680.00 to $1,700.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,510.46.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

