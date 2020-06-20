Alpine Income Property Trust (NASDAQ:PINE) Research Coverage Started at Janney Montgomery Scott

Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust (NASDAQ:PINE) in a report published on Wednesday, 24/7 WallStreet reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock.

PINE has been the topic of several other research reports. B. Riley lifted their target price on Alpine Income Property Trust from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Alpine Income Property Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. BTIG Research started coverage on Alpine Income Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. They set a buy rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Alpine Income Property Trust from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alpine Income Property Trust presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $19.20.

NASDAQ:PINE traded down $0.72 on Wednesday, hitting $16.27. 314,834 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66,369. Alpine Income Property Trust has a 1 year low of $7.74 and a 1 year high of $19.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.22.

Alpine Income Property Trust (NASDAQ:PINE) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 million.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.92%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PINE. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $95,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Alpine Income Property Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $168,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Alpine Income Property Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Alpine Income Property Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000.

Alpine Income Property Trust Company Profile

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc is a newly organized real estate company that owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net lease commercial properties, all of which are leased on a long-term basis and located primarily in or in close proximity to major metropolitan statistical areas.

