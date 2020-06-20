Amc Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Sell”

BidaskClub cut shares of Amc Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on Amc Networks from $49.00 to $34.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Amc Networks from $47.00 to $27.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Amc Networks in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Amc Networks from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, May 25th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Amc Networks from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $33.50.

Shares of AMCX traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.62. 1,505,708 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 839,211. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.93. Amc Networks has a fifty-two week low of $19.62 and a fifty-two week high of $57.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.22 and its 200 day moving average is $31.81.

Amc Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.07 by ($0.60). The company had revenue of $734.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $736.27 million. Amc Networks had a return on equity of 71.92% and a net margin of 10.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.64 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Amc Networks will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMCX. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Amc Networks during the first quarter valued at about $34,662,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Amc Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $24,847,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Amc Networks by 7.1% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,729,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,280,000 after acquiring an additional 379,877 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its position in shares of Amc Networks by 93.7% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 477,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,846,000 after acquiring an additional 230,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amc Networks during the first quarter worth about $4,404,000. 75.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amc Networks Company Profile

AMC Networks Inc owns and operates various cable television's brands delivering content to audiences, and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, National Networks; and International and Other. The National Networks segment operates five distributed entertainment programming networks under the AMC, WE tv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV names in high definition and standard definition formats.

