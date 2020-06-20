American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) Rating Lowered to C+ at TheStreet

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) was downgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report released on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of American Software from $19.50 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of American Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.

Shares of American Software stock traded down $3.01 on Thursday, reaching $17.05. 630,723 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 229,336. American Software has a 1-year low of $9.05 and a 1-year high of $21.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $640.96 million, a PE ratio of 81.19 and a beta of 0.56.

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 18th. The software maker reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.03). American Software had a return on equity of 6.93% and a net margin of 5.84%. The firm had revenue of $29.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.41 million. Research analysts expect that American Software will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMSWA. FMR LLC increased its position in American Software by 107.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of American Software in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of American Software by 69.4% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,588 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of American Software by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,153 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Software in the fourth quarter worth $105,000. 76.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About American Software

American Software, Inc develops, markets, and supports a portfolio of software and services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology (IT) Consulting, and Other. The SCM segment provides supply chain management and retail planning solutions, including sales and operations planning, demand and inventory optimization, manufacturing planning and scheduling, supply optimization, retail allocation and merchandise planning, and transportation optimization solutions to streamline and optimize the forecasting, inventory, production scheduling, production, supply, allocation, distribution, and management of products between trading partners.

