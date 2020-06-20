America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) Short Interest Up 14.3% in June

America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 439,700 shares, an increase of 14.3% from the May 31st total of 384,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 98,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.5 days. Currently, 7.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised America’s Car-Mart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. TheStreet raised America’s Car-Mart from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Stephens raised America’s Car-Mart from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $139.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised America’s Car-Mart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on America’s Car-Mart from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.81.

Get America's Car-Mart alerts:

Shares of CRMT traded down $1.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $87.89. The company had a trading volume of 80,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,726. The company has a market capitalization of $590.84 million, a PE ratio of 12.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. America’s Car-Mart has a one year low of $35.18 and a one year high of $129.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $78.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.08.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.15. America’s Car-Mart had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 6.90%. The firm had revenue of $195.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.16 million. Analysts forecast that America’s Car-Mart will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRMT. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in America’s Car-Mart by 84.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,004,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,617,000 after buying an additional 459,358 shares during the last quarter. SG Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in America’s Car-Mart during the 4th quarter worth $12,781,000. Magnolia Group LLC purchased a new position in America’s Car-Mart during the 1st quarter worth $5,623,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in America’s Car-Mart by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 217,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,236,000 after buying an additional 67,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in America’s Car-Mart by 1,234.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 50,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,853,000 after buying an additional 46,841 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.99% of the company’s stock.

America’s Car-Mart Company Profile

America's Car-Mart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. As of February 26, 2019, it operated 144 dealerships. America's Car-Mart, Inc was founded in 1981 and is based in Bentonville, Arkansas.

Recommended Story: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for America's Car-Mart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for America's Car-Mart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.