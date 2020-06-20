Amino Technologies’ (AMO) “Corporate” Rating Reaffirmed at FinnCap

FinnCap reaffirmed their corporate rating on shares of Amino Technologies (LON:AMO) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Shares of LON:AMO traded up GBX 0.50 ($0.01) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 142 ($1.81). 15,125 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 102,314. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.86, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Amino Technologies has a 1-year low of GBX 88.25 ($1.12) and a 1-year high of GBX 155 ($1.97). The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 137.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 131.46. The firm has a market cap of $107.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.50.

Amino Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops Internet Protocol television (IPTV) software technologies and hardware platforms worldwide. The company's products enable the delivery of digital programming and interactivity over IP networks. It provides ENABLE, a virtual STB software that solves the legacy problems of operators to launch modern, virtualized, consumer-centric UX, and video services.

