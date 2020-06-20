Amino Technologies’ (AMO) “Corporate” Rating Reaffirmed at FinnCap

FinnCap reaffirmed their corporate rating on shares of Amino Technologies (LON:AMO) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.
Shares of LON:AMO traded up GBX 0.50 ($0.01) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 142 ($1.81). 15,125 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 102,314. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.86, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Amino Technologies has a 1-year low of GBX 88.25 ($1.12) and a 1-year high of GBX 155 ($1.97). The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 137.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 131.46. The firm has a market cap of $107.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.50.
Amino Technologies Company Profile
