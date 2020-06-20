Analysts Expect Tyme Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:TYME) to Post -$0.06 EPS

Equities analysts expect that Tyme Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:TYME) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.06) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Tyme Technologies’ earnings. Tyme Technologies reported earnings per share of ($0.04) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Tyme Technologies will report full year earnings of ($0.28) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.24) per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Tyme Technologies.

Tyme Technologies (NASDAQ:TYME) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TYME shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tyme Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.50 price target on shares of Tyme Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 21st.

Shares of Tyme Technologies stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.36. 557,213 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 292,023. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.31. Tyme Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.86 and a twelve month high of $2.04. The company has a market cap of $160.92 million, a PE ratio of -7.53 and a beta of 0.97.

In other Tyme Technologies news, major shareholder Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.35, for a total value of $27,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,738,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,047,037.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 260,000 shares of company stock valued at $341,800. Insiders own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TYME. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tyme Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tyme Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tyme Technologies by 72.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 23,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 9,873 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tyme Technologies by 12,625.0% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 25,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 25,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tyme Technologies by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 42,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 10,124 shares during the last quarter. 11.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tyme Technologies Company Profile

Tyme Technologies, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops novel cancer therapeutics. It is developing SM-88, a combination therapy based on dysfunctional metyrosine derivatives in Phase II development for metastatic pancreatic cancer and biomarker-recurrent prostate cancer. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

