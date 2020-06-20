Analysts Set Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc (OTCMKTS:HKMPF) Target Price at $34.00

Shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc (OTCMKTS:HKMPF) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.00.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HKMPF. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. ValuEngine cut shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th.

OTCMKTS HKMPF remained flat at $$31.00 during trading hours on Wednesday. 753 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 632. Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $19.75 and a 12-month high of $42.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, and markets a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded. The Injectables segment manufactures, markets, and sells generic injectable products for therapeutic categories, including oncology and anti-viral products to hospitals.

