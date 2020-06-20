Analysts Set Progyny Inc (NASDAQ:PGNY) Target Price at $29.67

Shares of Progyny Inc (NASDAQ:PGNY) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.67.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on Progyny from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. ValuEngine raised Progyny from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on Progyny in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of Progyny stock traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.88. The company had a trading volume of 944,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 791,143. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.51. Progyny has a fifty-two week low of $13.29 and a fifty-two week high of $36.50.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $81.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.81 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 71.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Progyny will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Plc Glaxosmithkline sold 4,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total transaction of $103,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Norman Payson sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.35, for a total value of $379,950.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 522,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,676,668.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,851,468 shares of company stock valued at $123,707,052. Corporate insiders own 33.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Progyny by 36.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 196,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,158,000 after buying an additional 52,011 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Progyny by 12.5% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,619,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,317,000 after buying an additional 180,432 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its holdings in Progyny by 261.8% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,009,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,582,000 after buying an additional 1,454,157 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Progyny in the 1st quarter valued at $163,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Progyny by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $998,000 after purchasing an additional 9,176 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.03% of the company’s stock.

About Progyny

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

