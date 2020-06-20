Analysts Set Progyny Inc (NASDAQ:PGNY) Target Price at $29.67

Shares of Progyny Inc (NASDAQ:PGNY) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.67.
Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on Progyny from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. ValuEngine raised Progyny from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on Progyny in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.
Shares of Progyny stock traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.88. The company had a trading volume of 944,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 791,143. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.51. Progyny has a fifty-two week low of $13.29 and a fifty-two week high of $36.50.
In related news, major shareholder Plc Glaxosmithkline sold 4,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total transaction of $103,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Norman Payson sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.35, for a total value of $379,950.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 522,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,676,668.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,851,468 shares of company stock valued at $123,707,052. Corporate insiders own 33.30% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Progyny by 36.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 196,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,158,000 after buying an additional 52,011 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Progyny by 12.5% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,619,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,317,000 after buying an additional 180,432 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its holdings in Progyny by 261.8% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,009,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,582,000 after buying an additional 1,454,157 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Progyny in the 1st quarter valued at $163,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Progyny by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $998,000 after purchasing an additional 9,176 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.03% of the company’s stock.
About Progyny
Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.
Read More: What is Elliott Wave theory?
Receive News & Ratings for Progyny Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progyny and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.