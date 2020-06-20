Analysts Set Resideo Technologies Inc (NYSE:REZI) Target Price at $9.67

Resideo Technologies Inc (NYSE:REZI) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.67.

A number of research firms have issued reports on REZI. Roth Capital began coverage on Resideo Technologies in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. Imperial Capital lifted their price target on Resideo Technologies from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Resideo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Resideo Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th.

In related news, Director Andrew C. Teich acquired 4,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.51 per share, with a total value of $34,227.22. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 66,598 shares in the company, valued at $566,748.98. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Fradin Roger acquired 69,726 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.38 per share, for a total transaction of $654,029.88. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now owns 168,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,576,778. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 119,007 shares of company stock worth $1,081,559 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Resideo Technologies by 362.2% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 5,675 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Resideo Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Resideo Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in Resideo Technologies by 21.4% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 20,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 3,584 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its stake in Resideo Technologies by 80.4% in the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 20,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 9,229 shares during the period. 92.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Resideo Technologies stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,593,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,778,833. Resideo Technologies has a 52 week low of $3.72 and a 52 week high of $22.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 10.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.83.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.11. Resideo Technologies had a positive return on equity of 7.82% and a negative net margin of 0.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Resideo Technologies will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Resideo Technologies Company Profile

Resideo Technologies, Inc provides critical comfort, thermal, and security solutions primarily in residential environments in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Solutions, and Global Distribution. It offers home products, services, and technologies, including temperature and humidity control, water, air, remote patient monitoring software, and software solutions; and residential thermal solutions, such as boiler products, storage gas water heating solutions, ducted solutions, and thermal adjacency solutions.

