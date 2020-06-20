Analysts Set Ship Finance International Limited (NYSE:SFL) Target Price at $11.45

Ship Finance International Limited (NYSE:SFL) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.45.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Ship Finance International from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ship Finance International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, May 30th. DNB Markets cut shares of Ship Finance International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.70 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, March 9th. Pareto Securities cut shares of Ship Finance International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Ship Finance International from $15.50 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 21st.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Ship Finance International by 2.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,642,754 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $15,557,000 after acquiring an additional 41,990 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Ship Finance International by 45.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,360 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 7,883 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ship Finance International during the first quarter worth about $432,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ship Finance International during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Ship Finance International by 64.6% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 54,406 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 21,355 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.91% of the company’s stock.

SFL traded down $0.13 on Wednesday, reaching $9.64. The company had a trading volume of 721,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 907,331. Ship Finance International has a 1 year low of $6.33 and a 1 year high of $15.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.88.

Ship Finance International (NYSE:SFL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The shipping company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. Ship Finance International had a negative net margin of 6.78% and a positive return on equity of 10.56%. The firm had revenue of $121.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.86 million. As a group, analysts expect that Ship Finance International will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.37%. Ship Finance International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 91.74%.

Ship Finance International Company Profile

Ship Finance International Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of vessels and offshore related assets. It also involves in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. Its assets include oil tankers, dry bulk carriers, container vessels, car carriers, jack-up drilling rig, ultra-deepwater drilling units, offshore supply vessels, and chemical tankers.

