Analysts Set Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ:SBBP) PT at $9.88

Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ:SBBP) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.88.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Strongbridge Biopharma in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Strongbridge Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Strongbridge Biopharma in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SBBP traded up $0.80 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.40. 1,907,496 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 288,003. The company has a market cap of $195.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.31 and a beta of 1.59. Strongbridge Biopharma has a 1 year low of $1.43 and a 1 year high of $4.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.59.

Strongbridge Biopharma (NASDAQ:SBBP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.97 million. Strongbridge Biopharma had a negative net margin of 181.82% and a negative return on equity of 57.46%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Strongbridge Biopharma will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBBP. Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma in the 1st quarter worth about $6,412,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Strongbridge Biopharma by 210.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 641,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 434,800 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Strongbridge Biopharma by 523.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 422,711 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 354,945 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Strongbridge Biopharma by 373.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 234,983 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 185,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Strongbridge Biopharma by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 653,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 178,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.56% of the company’s stock.

About Strongbridge Biopharma

Strongbridge Biopharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases with unmet needs. The company's commercial products include Keveyis, an oral carbonic anhydrase inhibitor for treating hyperkalemic, hypokalemic, and related variants of primary periodic paralysis in the United States; and Macrilen, an oral growth hormone secretagogue receptor agonist for use in the diagnosis of patients with adult growth hormone deficiency.

