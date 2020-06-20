Analysts Set Takkt Ag (ETR:TTK) Price Target at €12.60

Shares of Takkt Ag (ETR:TTK) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €12.60 ($14.16).

TTK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank set a €11.00 ($12.36) price objective on Takkt and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Warburg Research set a €10.00 ($11.24) price target on Takkt and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Takkt in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €11.00 ($12.36) price target on Takkt and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €11.00 ($12.36) price target on Takkt and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th.

Shares of ETR:TTK traded down €0.11 ($0.12) during trading on Wednesday, hitting €8.42 ($9.46). 88,662 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,952. Takkt has a 1-year low of €5.73 ($6.44) and a 1-year high of €13.78 ($15.48). The company has a market capitalization of $559.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €8.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is €10.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.56, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.32.

TAKKT AG operates as a business to business direct marketing company for business equipment in Europe and North America. It offers pallet lifting trucks, universal cabinets, desk chairs, environmental cabinets, and containers for hazardous materials for transport, plant, warehouse, and office equipment; transport packaging solutions, such as collapsible boxes, package padding, shipping pallets, and stretch films; and serving platters and food baskets, as well as kitchen stoves and freezers.

