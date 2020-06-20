Anglo American (LON:AAL) Price Target Raised to GBX 2,100

Anglo American (LON:AAL) had its price objective raised by Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 2,000 ($25.46) to GBX 2,100 ($26.73) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the mining company’s stock.

AAL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Anglo American to an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. DZ Bank cut their price target on shares of Anglo American from GBX 1,610 ($20.49) to GBX 1,150 ($14.64) and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Anglo American from GBX 2,100 ($26.73) to GBX 1,650 ($21.00) and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Anglo American to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the stock from GBX 1,475 ($18.77) to GBX 2,200 ($28.00) in a report on Thursday. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a not rated rating on shares of Anglo American in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 1,921.33 ($24.45).

Shares of LON:AAL traded up GBX 34.20 ($0.44) on Friday, reaching GBX 1,831 ($23.30). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,309,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,120,000. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,621.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,742.16. Anglo American has a 52-week low of GBX 1,018.20 ($12.96) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,294 ($29.20). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.15, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.49 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.72.

In other Anglo American news, insider Nonkululeko Nyembezi purchased 319 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,551 ($19.74) per share, for a total transaction of £4,947.69 ($6,297.17). Also, insider Jim Rutherford purchased 1,686 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,351 ($17.19) per share, for a total transaction of £22,777.86 ($28,990.53). Insiders bought 3,480 shares of company stock worth $4,822,565 over the last quarter.

Anglo American plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploring, mining, and processing various metals and minerals worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel and manganese ores, as well as alloys.

