Anika Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ANIK) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Anika Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ANIK) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $51.67.

ANIK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barrington Research downgraded shares of Anika Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Anika Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. ValuEngine raised Anika Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Anika Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd.

Shares of ANIK traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $34.33. The company had a trading volume of 142,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,567. Anika Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $22.01 and a 1 year high of $75.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $485.85 million, a P/E ratio of 18.76, a P/E/G ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 4.81 and a current ratio of 6.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.77.

Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.16). Anika Therapeutics had a net margin of 20.87% and a return on equity of 11.27%. The firm had revenue of $35.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.06 million. Equities analysts predict that Anika Therapeutics will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Anika Therapeutics by 141.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,988 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 6,436 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 119,444 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,193,000 after acquiring an additional 10,732 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 47,639 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,470,000 after acquiring an additional 2,756 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Anika Therapeutics by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 860,507 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,617,000 after purchasing an additional 110,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Anika Therapeutics by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 120,966 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,273,000 after purchasing an additional 3,179 shares during the period. 91.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Anika Therapeutics Company Profile

Anika Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides orthopedic medicines for patients with degenerative orthopedic diseases and traumatic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and commercializes therapeutic products based on its proprietary hyaluronic acid (HA) technology.

