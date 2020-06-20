Apache (NYSE:APA) Price Target Raised to $17.00 at Mizuho

Apache (NYSE:APA) had its price objective increased by Mizuho from $10.00 to $17.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Apache from a sell rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $22.00 to $4.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. MKM Partners raised shares of Apache from a neutral rating to a buy rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Apache from $4.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Apache from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Apache in a research note on Sunday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.97.

Get Apache alerts:

Shares of APA stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,343,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,879,646. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.16. Apache has a 12-month low of $3.80 and a 12-month high of $33.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 4.65.

Apache (NYSE:APA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The energy company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.20. Apache had a negative net margin of 131.89% and a negative return on equity of 1.72%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Apache will post -2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 22nd will be issued a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 21st.

In other Apache news, insider P Anthony Lannie purchased 32,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.52 per share, with a total value of $214,781.84. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 155,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,012,777.68. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Apache by 127.6% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,639 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Apache during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Apache during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Baldwin Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Apache by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 10,358 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in Apache by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 33,331 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares during the period. 91.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Apache

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company has operations in onshore assets located in the Permian and Midcontinent/Gulf Coast onshore regions; and offshore assets situated in the Gulf of Mexico region.

Read More: Momentum Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Apache Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apache and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.