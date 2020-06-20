Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Appian Corporation provides low-code software development platform which enables organizations to develop various applications primarily in the United States and internationally. The Company’s products include business process management software, case management, mobile application development and platform as a service. It serves financial services, healthcare, government, telecommunications, media, energy, manufacturing and transportation organizations. Appian Corporation is headquartered in Reston, Virginia. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on APPN. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Appian from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, May 30th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Appian in a report on Tuesday. They issued a hold rating for the company. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Appian from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Barclays reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Appian in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Appian from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Appian currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $44.86.

APPN stock traded down $1.26 on Friday, hitting $51.77. 1,302,706 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,149,157. Appian has a 1-year low of $29.07 and a 1-year high of $64.72. The stock has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.27 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.32 and a 200-day moving average of $46.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.08. Appian had a negative net margin of 15.61% and a negative return on equity of 28.77%. The business had revenue of $78.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Appian will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Appian news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $56.50 per share, for a total transaction of $14,125,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Steven Lynch sold 16,000 shares of Appian stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.16, for a total transaction of $802,560.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,073,424. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,517 shares of company stock valued at $2,565,872 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 50.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Appian by 127.6% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Appian by 129.1% in the first quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Appian by 48.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Appian by 23.1% in the first quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Appian by 111.6% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.19% of the company’s stock.

Appian Corporation provides low-code software development platform that enables organizations to develop various applications in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, data flows, records, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded or configured.

