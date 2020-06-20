Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Tigress Financial reiterated a buy rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Nomura Instinet boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. HSBC upgraded shares of Apple from a reduce rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $385.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a hold rating and set a $285.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $316.21.

Apple stock traded down $2.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $349.72. The company had a trading volume of 64,107,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,411,174. Apple has a 12-month low of $192.58 and a 12-month high of $356.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $319.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $294.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,524.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.43, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 64.49%. The firm had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.46 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Apple will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total value of $2,605,141.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 41,062 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.44, for a total transaction of $9,914,009.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,752 shares of company stock worth $24,750,125 over the last three months. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 2,180.0% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Stralem & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Heard Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Sofos Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 940 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. 62.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

