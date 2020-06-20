AQR Capital Management LLC Buys 10,943 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 856,709 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,943 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Costco Wholesale worth $244,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bluefin Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at $3,440,000. Arrow Financial Corp lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 10,631 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,125,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,039,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $327,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 398 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

COST traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $299.90. 3,207,094 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,075,563. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.28 billion, a PE ratio of 35.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $304.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $302.49. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $260.94 and a 1-year high of $325.26.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $36.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.66 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 2.31%. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on COST shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $330.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $350.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $321.43.

In other news, VP Timothy L. Rose sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.05, for a total value of $1,848,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,294,624. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.22, for a total transaction of $773,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 55,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,042,351.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,495 shares of company stock valued at $6,655,170. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

