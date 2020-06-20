AQR Capital Management LLC Buys 48,166 Shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT)

AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 813,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,166 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $177,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMT. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 1,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 1st quarter valued at $1,698,000. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,205,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,351,322,000 after purchasing an additional 312,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 179,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,089,000 after purchasing an additional 7,551 shares during the last quarter. 91.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Tower alerts:

In other news, CAO Robert Joseph Meyer, Jr. sold 6,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.11, for a total transaction of $1,533,190.29. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 37,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,838,643.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total value of $233,028.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,736 shares in the company, valued at $449,485.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,722 shares of company stock worth $2,288,318 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

AMT traded up $8.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $265.60. 4,217,130 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,933,007. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $246.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $235.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40. American Tower Corp has a 1-year low of $174.32 and a 1-year high of $269.25.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 35.63% and a net margin of 24.55%. American Tower’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.84 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American Tower Corp will post 8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 19th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 18th. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.89%.

Several analysts have recently commented on AMT shares. UBS Group upgraded American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of American Tower in a report on Monday. Citigroup upgraded American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on American Tower in a research note on Friday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $287.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on American Tower from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $259.29.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

Featured Article: Death Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.