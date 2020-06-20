AQR Capital Management LLC Decreases Position in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

AQR Capital Management LLC cut its position in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,079,679 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 26,542 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Adobe worth $340,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ADBE. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Adobe in the fourth quarter worth about $1,495,666,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 6.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,445,773 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $11,598,502,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219,627 shares during the last quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the first quarter valued at approximately $362,794,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 24.3% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,131,883 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,633,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 336.0% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 831,127 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $264,498,000 after purchasing an additional 640,483 shares during the last quarter. 84.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 12,500 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.75, for a total transaction of $5,134,375.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,755,781.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 2,025 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $411.61, for a total transaction of $833,510.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,078,868.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,223 shares of company stock valued at $11,740,621 over the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE traded up $7.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $428.01. The company had a trading volume of 3,764,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,138,590. The business’s 50-day moving average is $378.07 and its 200-day moving average is $345.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $199.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.92. Adobe Inc has a 52 week low of $255.13 and a 52 week high of $420.84.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 11th. The software company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 30.72% and a return on equity of 35.53%. The company’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.83 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

ADBE has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Wedbush restated a “hold” rating and set a $410.00 target price (up previously from $315.00) on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, June 12th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $344.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $368.00 to $474.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Cfra decreased their price target on shares of Adobe from $365.00 to $359.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $403.50.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

