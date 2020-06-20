AQR Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY)

AQR Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 41.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,468,786 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,050,210 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.15% of Eli Lilly And Co worth $198,624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly And Co during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC grew its stake in Eli Lilly And Co by 70.0% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly And Co during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly And Co during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly And Co during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly And Co alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on LLY. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Eli Lilly And Co from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research decreased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly And Co to $156.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Cfra upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $146.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.92.

NYSE LLY traded down $1.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $159.94. 5,710,192 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,706,995. Eli Lilly And Co has a 12 month low of $101.36 and a 12 month high of $167.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.97 billion, a PE ratio of 26.43, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $152.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.85.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. Eli Lilly And Co had a net margin of 23.97% and a return on equity of 194.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly And Co will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Eli Lilly And Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.01%.

In related news, SVP Stephen F. Fry sold 14,657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.30, for a total transaction of $1,968,435.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 110,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,849,819.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 12,663 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.60, for a total transaction of $2,071,666.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 112,197,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,355,534,067.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,110,657 shares of company stock worth $166,844,412. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Eli Lilly And Co Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

Further Reading: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly And Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly And Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.