AQR Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

AQR Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 24.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,214,098 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,335,140 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.49% of Colgate-Palmolive worth $274,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CL. Firestone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at about $89,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. 75.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CL. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Bank of America raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.14.

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $73.36. 5,417,282 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,192,430. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.51, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.32. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52-week low of $58.49 and a 52-week high of $77.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.24, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.61.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 942.99%. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 20th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 17th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 62.19%.

In other news, Chairman Ian M. Cook sold 17,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.84, for a total transaction of $1,168,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 856,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,361,805.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael B. Polk sold 3,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total transaction of $212,069.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,403,945.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

