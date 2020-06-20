AQR Capital Management LLC Has $236.42 Million Holdings in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN)

AQR Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 0.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,448,095 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 377 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $236,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ACN. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Accenture during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Accenture by 136.1% in the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 144 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC grew its position in shares of Accenture by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 150 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 73.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Accenture alerts:

NYSE ACN traded down $1.38 on Friday, hitting $201.55. 2,240,054 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,032,597. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $194.45 and a 200-day moving average of $192.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Accenture Plc has a 52 week low of $137.15 and a 52 week high of $216.39. The stock has a market cap of $130.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.06.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The information technology services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $11.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.10 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 32.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Accenture Plc will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 4,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.21, for a total transaction of $788,269.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 180,110 shares in the company, valued at $31,557,073.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman David Rowland sold 5,405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $999,925.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 17,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,181,815. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,221 shares of company stock valued at $4,169,477 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Accenture from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Accenture from $227.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Citigroup upped their target price on Accenture from $188.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $196.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded Accenture to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Accenture presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $211.15.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.