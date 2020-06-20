AQR Capital Management LLC Has $407.88 Million Stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

AQR Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 10.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,688,542 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 206,703 shares during the period. Mastercard makes up 0.7% of AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.17% of Mastercard worth $407,884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Mastercard by 0.5% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,987 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Mastercard by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC now owns 5,217 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,706,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its holdings in Mastercard by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 325 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 6.5% during the first quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 659 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviance Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 0.7% during the first quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,160 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.95% of the company’s stock.

In other Mastercard news, Director Steven J. Freiberg sold 4,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.98, for a total value of $1,285,835.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,634,196.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Julius Genachowski sold 2,009 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.79, for a total value of $566,116.11. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,070,029.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE MA traded down $8.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $296.50. 4,331,372 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,048,517. The firm has a market cap of $304.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.63, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.08. Mastercard Inc has a twelve month low of $199.99 and a twelve month high of $347.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $291.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $290.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.75% and a return on equity of 149.02%. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. Research analysts expect that Mastercard Inc will post 6.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 9th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 8th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.59%.

MA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $355.00 to $330.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $286.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $270.00 to $308.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $370.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $324.56.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

