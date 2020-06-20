AQR Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 912,728 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,159 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.15% of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF worth $235,849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 10,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,547,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 5,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IVV traded down $4.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $307.13. 349,786 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,596,379. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $220.28 and a fifty-two week high of $340.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $299.81 and its 200-day moving average is $303.32.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

