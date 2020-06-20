AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 2,861,654 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

AQR Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 18.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,471,136 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 2,861,654 shares during the period. Intel comprises 1.1% of AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.29% of Intel worth $674,938,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orser Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Intel by 192.1% during the fourth quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 18,697 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 12,297 shares in the last quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $390,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $352,000. FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its position in Intel by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 28,784 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,723,000 after purchasing an additional 3,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its position in Intel by 43.3% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 10,308,613 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $616,970,000 after purchasing an additional 3,115,025 shares in the last quarter. 65.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on INTC. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Intel from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Wedbush decreased their target price on Intel from $52.50 to $51.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. KeyCorp upgraded Intel from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. Vertical Group initiated coverage on Intel in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.59.

In other news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 38,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $2,293,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,340,780. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total value of $167,547.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,571,620.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 98,547 shares of company stock valued at $5,862,050 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ INTC traded down $0.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $59.62. 55,514,604 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,220,918. The stock has a market cap of $256.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $60.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.35. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $43.63 and a 1 year high of $69.29.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. Intel had a return on equity of 31.64% and a net margin of 30.02%. The business had revenue of $19.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

