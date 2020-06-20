AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 756,258 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

AQR Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 12.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,350,975 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 756,258 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.13% of Verizon Communications worth $287,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 63,513,728 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,406,555,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027,649 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 6.2% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 54,544,125 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,930,662,000 after purchasing an additional 3,202,996 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $2,775,411,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 44,620,912 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,739,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704,351 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 17.4% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 35,217,774 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,892,254,000 after purchasing an additional 5,213,722 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Verizon Communications stock traded down $0.73 on Friday, hitting $56.16. 14,999,419 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,736,987. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $234.42 billion, a PE ratio of 12.73, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.47. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.84 and a 1 year high of $62.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $31.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.37 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 33.26%. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 51.14%.

VZ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Nomura Securities decreased their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.63.

In other Verizon Communications news, SVP Anthony T. Skiadas sold 10,744 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.10, for a total value of $613,482.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,570,307.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

