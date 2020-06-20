Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aqua Metals, Inc. is involved in the business of recycling lead through a process called AquaRefining(TM). Its AquaRefining process elements consists of non-toxic solvent that dissolves lead compounds and an electro-chemical process and electrolyze that converts the dissolved lead compounds into pure, primary grade lead. The Company’s AquaRefining process generates outputs consists of primary lead ingots; lead acid batteries grade lead alloy ingots; cleaned plastic chips, recovered from battery casings and sulphuric acid. Aqua Metals, Inc. is based in Oakland, California. “

AQMS has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Aqua Metals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Aqua Metals from $9.00 to $2.00 in a report on Thursday, March 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ:AQMS traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.03. 324,441 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 459,972. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.80. Aqua Metals has a 52-week low of $0.33 and a 52-week high of $2.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.70.

Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The business services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter. Aqua Metals had a negative net margin of 842.07% and a negative return on equity of 64.11%. Equities research analysts forecast that Aqua Metals will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Stephen Cotton acquired 50,069 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.87 per share, with a total value of $43,560.03. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 729,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $634,559.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders bought a total of 52,041 shares of company stock valued at $45,407 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aqua Metals by 63.5% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 51,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aqua Metals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aqua Metals by 256.5% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 269,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 193,808 shares during the last quarter. 17.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aqua Metals, Inc engages in the recycling of lead primarily in the United States. It produces and sells hard lead, lead compounds, and plastics. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in McCarran, Nevada.

