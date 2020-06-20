ARGI Investment Services LLC Boosts Position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,096,122 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,025 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF makes up 5.0% of ARGI Investment Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $88,830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 411.4% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,910,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,046,256,000 after purchasing an additional 10,385,997 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,259,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $993,498,000 after purchasing an additional 109,229 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,744,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,232,000 after purchasing an additional 750,775 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,545,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,076,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,122,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,095,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225,270 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:QUAL traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $96.11. 1,103,860 shares of the company traded hands. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.71. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a one year low of $71.96 and a one year high of $88.63.

