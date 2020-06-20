ARGI Investment Services LLC Buys 4,188 Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 13.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 34,943 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,188 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $3,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 689.7% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 458 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 107.4% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 589 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $68,000.

Shares of VXF traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $118.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 249,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 532,312. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a one year low of $74.19 and a one year high of $133.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.86.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

