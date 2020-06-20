ARGI Investment Services LLC Has $15.58 Million Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 65,769 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $15,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 63.1% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VOO traded down $1.69 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $284.97. 3,401,780 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,461,866. The business’s 50-day moving average is $275.01 and its 200-day moving average is $277.54. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $200.55 and a twelve month high of $311.59.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

See Also: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.