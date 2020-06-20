ARGI Investment Services LLC Increases Stock Position in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPME)

ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPME) by 21.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 797,403 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 140,234 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF comprises approximately 2.2% of ARGI Investment Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. ARGI Investment Services LLC owned 22.15% of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF worth $39,736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JPME. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 76,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,818,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $5,300,000.

Shares of JPME traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $60.82. The company had a trading volume of 17,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,873. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $58.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.40. JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $41.63 and a 52-week high of $72.04.

