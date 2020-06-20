ARGI Investment Services LLC Invests $6.05 Million in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

ARGI Investment Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 36,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,050,000. ARGI Investment Services LLC owned about 0.07% of Vanguard Health Care ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VHT. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the first quarter worth $39,206,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 17.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,558,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,884,000 after acquiring an additional 226,963 shares during the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,262,000. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 4,147.4% during the first quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 132,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,974,000 after acquiring an additional 129,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everett Harris & Co. CA raised its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 13.6% during the first quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 692,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,029,000 after acquiring an additional 82,657 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VHT traded up $1.89 on Friday, reaching $193.47. The company had a trading volume of 173,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 360,881. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $191.28 and its 200-day moving average is $185.78. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 52 week low of $138.11 and a 52 week high of $198.68.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

