ARGI Investment Services LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF)

ARGI Investment Services LLC trimmed its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 194,773 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,736 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC owned about 0.73% of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF worth $5,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,408,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,020,000 after purchasing an additional 67,931 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF by 72.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 395,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,624,000 after purchasing an additional 10,953 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,253,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF by 471.7% in the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period.

Shares of LRGF traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $31.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 191,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,567. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.36 and its 200-day moving average is $31.56. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF has a 52-week low of $22.52 and a 52-week high of $35.88.

