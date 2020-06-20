ARGI Investment Services LLC Purchases 686,395 Shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM)

ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM) by 17.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,709,499 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 686,395 shares during the quarter. Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF accounts for about 5.8% of ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. ARGI Investment Services LLC owned approximately 5.40% of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF worth $103,797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 159.8% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,354 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 5,753 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 425,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,475,000 after buying an additional 6,340 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 93,569 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,746,000 after buying an additional 10,520 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,215,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,712,000 after buying an additional 28,738 shares during the period.

Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.07. The company had a trading volume of 237,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 965,617. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.08 and its 200-day moving average is $25.95. Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets has a fifty-two week low of $18.76 and a fifty-two week high of $29.74.

