ARGI Investment Services LLC Raises Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 121.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 81,886 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 44,893 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $6,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 62.6% in the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 282,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,785,000 after buying an additional 108,815 shares during the period. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Evercore Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,637,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 33,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 8.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,407,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,524,000 after purchasing an additional 112,360 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ DVY traded down $0.88 on Friday, reaching $82.28. 1,090,698 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,114,896. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $61.89 and a 12 month high of $107.36. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.15.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

