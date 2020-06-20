ARGI Investment Services LLC Raises Stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY)

ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,158,629 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,123 shares during the period. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF makes up about 1.6% of ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. ARGI Investment Services LLC owned about 1.08% of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF worth $27,703,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the 1st quarter worth $11,923,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,763,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,086,000 after buying an additional 145,451 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 327.6% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,589 shares in the last quarter. Towercrest Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Towercrest Capital Management now owns 365,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,749,000 after buying an additional 28,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $204,000.

Shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $26.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,012,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,870,831. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a 52-week low of $19.74 and a 52-week high of $30.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.15.

