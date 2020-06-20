ARGI Investment Services LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 10.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,838,782 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 180,168 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises 3.4% of ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. ARGI Investment Services LLC owned 0.10% of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF worth $61,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 29.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,524,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,417,775,000 after buying an additional 9,740,900 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 10.7% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 71,045,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,331,763,000 after buying an additional 6,860,115 shares during the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 422.2% in the first quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 5,037,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,960,000 after buying an additional 4,073,168 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 118,667,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,228,475,000 after buying an additional 3,262,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthNavi Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 27.0% in the first quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 14,832,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,523,000 after buying an additional 3,153,518 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VEA stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $39.06. The stock had a trading volume of 12,594,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,156,594. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.22 and its 200-day moving average is $39.25. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $28.46 and a 1-year high of $44.67.

