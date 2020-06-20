ARGI Investment Services LLC Reduces Stock Position in Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC)

ARGI Investment Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 130,797 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,390 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $3,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of KHC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 22.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 654,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,358,000 after acquiring an additional 121,281 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 65.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 3,338 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 50,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 678,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,811,000 after purchasing an additional 101,773 shares during the period. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter worth $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:KHC traded up $0.30 on Friday, reaching $33.48. 8,991,870 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,221,128. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.02. Kraft Heinz Co has a 52 week low of $19.99 and a 52 week high of $34.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 6.54% and a net margin of 7.58%. The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Kraft Heinz Co will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.78%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.14%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KHC. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Kraft Heinz from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, April 16th. DZ Bank raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.50.

About Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

Featured Story: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.