ARGI Investment Services LLC Sells 100,892 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

ARGI Investment Services LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 21.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 376,317 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 100,892 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $12,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Anderson Fisher LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 325.0% during the 1st quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000.

VWO traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $39.81. 14,283,674 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,844,604. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.67. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $29.95 and a one year high of $45.92.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

