ARGI Investment Services LLC Sells 1,374 Shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

ARGI Investment Services LLC reduced its holdings in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,979 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,374 shares during the quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $3,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ABBV. Efficient Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 8,825.0% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 72.44% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on AbbVie from $97.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded AbbVie from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Argus raised AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $91.40 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.86.

ABBV traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $96.71. 9,153,438 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,664,193. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.85. AbbVie Inc has a 1-year low of $62.55 and a 1-year high of $99.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $90.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.43.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $8.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.31 billion. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 169.80% and a net margin of 24.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that AbbVie Inc will post 10.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 14th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 52.80%.

In other AbbVie news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 19,445 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,652,825.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 23,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $2,072,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,760 shares in the company, valued at $4,748,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Further Reading: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.