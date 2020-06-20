ARGI Investment Services LLC Sells 1,470 Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

ARGI Investment Services LLC cut its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,470 shares during the period. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises 1.1% of ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. ARGI Investment Services LLC owned approximately 0.10% of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $19,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TLT. FMR LLC boosted its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,058,399 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,227,231,000 after buying an additional 56,285 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,964,881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $654,088,000 after buying an additional 526,350 shares during the period. Nationwide Fund Advisors boosted its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 88.9% in the 1st quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 1,067,033 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $176,028,000 after buying an additional 502,048 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 49.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,050,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $142,311,000 after buying an additional 346,930 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 53.1% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 899,596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $121,786,000 after buying an additional 312,032 shares during the period.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Shares of TLT traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $162.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,565,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,437,749. The company’s 50-day moving average is $163.45 and its 200-day moving average is $153.35. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $129.68 and a 52-week high of $179.70.

About iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

