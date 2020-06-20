ARGI Investment Services LLC Sells 22,895 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

ARGI Investment Services LLC reduced its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 15.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 124,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,895 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC owned approximately 0.31% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF worth $12,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 141.5% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 70.6% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $21,847,000.

Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF stock traded down $1.90 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $118.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 165,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 395,845. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $115.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $131.83. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a one year low of $85.63 and a one year high of $162.87.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

