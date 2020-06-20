ARGI Investment Services LLC Sells 2,479 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

ARGI Investment Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 332,309 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,479 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for about 1.3% of ARGI Investment Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $23,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 44,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,866,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 216.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 35,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,320,000 after purchasing an additional 24,488 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 22,461 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 5,957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after acquiring an additional 3,068 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VNQ traded down $1.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $80.09. 9,989,208 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,061,597. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $55.58 and a twelve month high of $99.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.89.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

