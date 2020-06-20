ARGI Investment Services LLC Sells 49,448 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

ARGI Investment Services LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 19.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 206,071 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,448 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 1.7% of ARGI Investment Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. ARGI Investment Services LLC owned about 0.09% of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF worth $29,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 101.0% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 75.2% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000.

IJH traded down $0.89 during trading on Friday, reaching $177.86. 1,637,416 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,249,082. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $117.87 and a one year high of $210.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $172.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $181.03.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

