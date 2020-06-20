Aridis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARDS) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARDS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and development of immunotherapy using fully human monoclonal antibodies to treat life-threatening infections. The company’s product pipeline consists of AR-301, AR-105, AR-101, AR-401, AR-201 and AR-501 which are in clinical stages. Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in San Jose, United States. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Northland Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $11.00 target price (up previously from $7.00) on shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $15.29.

ARDS stock traded down $0.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.14. The stock had a trading volume of 15,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,001. Aridis Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $3.80 and a 1-year high of $12.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.29.

Aridis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARDS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.06). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aridis Pharmaceuticals will post -3.02 EPS for the current year.

About Aridis Pharmaceuticals

Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted immunotherapy using fully human monoclonal antibodies (mAb) to treat life-threatening infections. Its lead product candidate is AR-301, a fully human mAb of immunoglobulin 1 (IgG1) that is in Phase III pivotal trials for the treatment of lung infections resulting from S.

