ARKEMA/S’s (ARKAY) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reissued their outperform rating on shares of ARKEMA/S (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of ARKEMA/S in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised ARKEMA/S from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of ARKEMA/S in a research note on Monday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of ARKEMA/S in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered ARKEMA/S from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $119.00.

OTCMKTS:ARKAY traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $91.73. 24,099 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,367. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $85.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.89. ARKEMA/S has a one year low of $48.89 and a one year high of $108.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.57.

ARKEMA/S (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter. ARKEMA/S had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 5.52%. Equities analysts predict that ARKEMA/S will post 5.77 EPS for the current year.

About ARKEMA/S

Arkema SA manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and advanced materials worldwide. It operates through three segments: High Performance Materials, Industrial Specialties, and Coating Solutions. Its products include acrylics, coating resins, electroactive polymers, fluorochemicals, fluoropolymers, functional polyolefins, hydrazine hydrate, hydrogen peroxide, molecular sieves, organic peroxide, oxygenated solvents, poly-ether-ketone-ketone polyetherketoneketone, plastic additives, polymethyl methacrylate resins and sheets, rheology additives, solutions for glass coating, specialty adhesives, specialty polyamides, surfactants and additives, technical fluids, and thiochemicals.

