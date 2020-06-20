Ashtead Group’s (AHT) “Equal weight” Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of Ashtead Group (LON:AHT) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Morgan Stanley currently has a GBX 2,450 ($31.18) price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of GBX 2,200 ($28.00).

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on AHT. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a sell rating and set a GBX 1,750 ($22.27) price objective (up from GBX 1,250 ($15.91)) on shares of Ashtead Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 2,300 ($29.27) price objective (up from GBX 1,800 ($22.91)) on shares of Ashtead Group in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ashtead Group from GBX 2,200 ($28.00) to GBX 3,000 ($38.18) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Ashtead Group from GBX 2,000 ($25.46) to GBX 2,100 ($26.73) and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ashtead Group has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 2,438.57 ($31.04).

Shares of Ashtead Group stock traded up GBX 71 ($0.90) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 2,736 ($34.82). The stock had a trading volume of 1,998,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,210,000. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2,352.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2,263.43. The company has a market capitalization of $11.98 billion and a PE ratio of 15.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 181.56. Ashtead Group has a 1 year low of GBX 1,010 ($12.85) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,797 ($35.60).

Ashtead Group (LON:AHT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 16th. The company reported GBX 175 ($2.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of GBX 175.10 ($2.23) by GBX (0.10) ($0.00). As a group, equities analysts expect that Ashtead Group will post 19348.0005509 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 13th will be paid a GBX 33.50 ($0.43) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.26%. This is a boost from Ashtead Group’s previous dividend of $7.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. Ashtead Group’s payout ratio is presently 23.23%.

Ashtead Group Company Profile

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, rents a range of construction and industrial equipment. It offers equipment for use in lifting, powering, generation, moving, digging, compacting, drilling, supporting, scrubbing, pumping, directing, heating, and ventilating works. The company provides various types of construction equipment for non-residential construction markets; and facilities management equipment for the maintenance and repair of facilities.

